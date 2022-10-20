NJPW STRONG Openweight champion Fred Rosser recently appeared on the Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including his plans for the upcoming NJPW STRONG Halloween show, where he wants to dress up like the Black John Cena. Check out Rosser’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Recalls someone comparing him to John Cena:

“I don’t remember the exact person, but however it came about, Michael Tarver from the Nexus, he would call my chin, I had the All-American chin. I don’t know how that came about, me being the black John Cena, but it’s funny.

Is thinking of dressing up as the black John Cena for NJPW STRONG’s upcoming Halloween show:

“New Japan Strong is doing a show in New York, a Halloween show, and I’m thinking about dressing up as the Black John Cena. So we’ll see how that goes at a New Japan STRONG show. I’m still thinking about it. I think that’s what I might be for Halloween, the Black John Cena, but it’s gonna be my own way, you know, my own version of it, so we’ll see if I do it or not. I’d have to shave the goatee off, too, so I can have that pronounced chin like him, so I think that’s what I’m gonna be.”

