It looks like wrestlers will be able to pull off some breath-taking surprises once again.

Why, you ask?

Non-compete clauses are now a thing of the past.

Across the board.

On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission put a national ban on non-compete clauses, making it illegal for bosses to make workers sign non-compete clauses under any scenario.

The ruling will also see the voiding nearly all existing non-competes.