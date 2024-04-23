It looks like wrestlers will be able to pull off some breath-taking surprises once again.
Why, you ask?
Non-compete clauses are now a thing of the past.
Across the board.
On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission put a national ban on non-compete clauses, making it illegal for bosses to make workers sign non-compete clauses under any scenario.
The ruling will also see the voiding nearly all existing non-competes.
