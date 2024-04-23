WWE returns to the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. this evening for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’.

Fightful Select is reporting the following items are scheduled for the show:

WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Spoiler Lineup (In Order)

* NXT Women’s Title: Roxanne Perez vs Lyra Valkyria vs Tatum Paxley

* D’Angelo Family vs No Quarter Catch Crew

* Fallon Henley vs Jaida Parker

* NXT Underground Contract Signing: Lola Vice vs Natalya

* Beach Brawl Match: Sol Ruca vs Blair Davenport

* Baron Corbin vs Lexis King

* NXT Championship: Ilja Dragunov vs Trick Williams

WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Backstage News

* Two episodes of NXT Level Up are scheduled to be taped tonight.

* Robert Stone is listed to co-produce Fallon Henley vs Jaida Parker along with Matt Bloom.

* Shayna Baszler and Ava are also listed for Lola Vice and Natalya’s contract signing.

* Both title matches, the Beach Brawl Match and the six-man tag team match are all listed for two segments.

