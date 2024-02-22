Tonight’s AEW Dynamite opened with the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) battling FTR in tag team action. The match ended up going to a time-limit draw, with both teams continuing to brawl well after the action was over.

In an interview backstage afterward FTR challenged BCC to a match at the March 3rd AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The BCC would interrupt their interview and security had to stop the two sides from brawling once again.

AEW Revolution takes place on March 3rd from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The updated card can be found below.

-Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks Tornado Tag for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW TNT Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

-FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli)