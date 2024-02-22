A new title matchup has been confirmed for AEW Revolution.

Daniel Garcia will be challenging Christian Cage for the TNT Championship at the event, which takes place on March 3rd from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tony Schiavone confirmed the news in an interview segment with Garcia on this evening’s AEW Dynamite in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How will Daniel Garcia respond to #TNT Champion Christian Cage’s brutal attack on Adam Copeland on Dynamite last week? Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@GarciaWrestling | @Christian4Peeps | @RatedRCope pic.twitter.com/SAEvA3y4rw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2024

Below is the updated lineup.

-Sting & Darby Allin vs. Young Bucks Tornado Tag for the AEW Tag Team Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the AEW International Championship

-Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW Continental Championship

-Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW TNT Championship

-Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita