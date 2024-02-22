Bronson Reed tells it like it is.

The WWE star and former NXT North American Champion is not competing on this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event, which takes place from his home country of Australia. Some in the WWE Universe speculated that Reed didn’t get booked for the show due to his wife being pregnant.

Reed has since taken to social media to confirm that his wife is indeed pregnant, but that is not the reason he wasn’t used for the show. He writes:

My people, Yes, my wife is pregnant. No, that is not the reason I’m not on #WWEChamber. Thank you for your concerns. Sometimes, the stars don’t align.

