AEW superstar Dax Harwood responded to a fan online who tweeted about wanting to see a matchup between the Motor City Machine Guns and FTR sometime in the near future. Harwood writes, “Tell their boss to call our boss. I’m all about the money, but more about the legacy.”

The Inner Circle’s Santana also took to Twitter earlier today to reflect on last Wednesday’s epic Parking Lot Brawl against the Best Friends in the Dynamite on TNT main event. He states, “It’s Monday and I woke up STILL buzzing from last week…Before the grind, sacrifices, and “5 Stars”, I had my family who supported me endlessly. So I just want to take this time to say how truly blessed/thankful I am to have the support that I do. Thanks to EVERYONE Who took the time to send out a message or give me a call. To be reminded of how many people out there truly support and believe in you, is humbling. From fans, friends, mentors, family…These are the moments we LIVE for! Let’s continue giving the world an escape.”