Last night at Big Time Wrestling’s event in Spartanburg South Carolina, AEW’s FTR took on the legendary Rock ‘N’ Roll Express in what can only be described as a dream tag team showdown.

After a competitive back-and-forth FTR managed to defeat the former 10-time NWA tag team champions, with Dax Harwood cutting a promo post-match about how influential the Express have been to the wrestling business. Harwood would share the promo on Twitter along with the caption, “All wrestlers that think the “old way” is out of style, don’t forget who paved that road for you to make a living today. Also, you ain’t shit compared to R&R.”

In attendance for this bout was WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who shared his own photo of the matchup. The R-Rated superstar writes, “Made a little road trip to see this one and catch up with some old friends.”

