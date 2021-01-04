AEW star Dax Harwood took to Twitter earlier today and announced that FTR will be changing the name of their finishing maneuver to honor their friend Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away last weekend due to a non-COVID related lung issue. Harwood and Wheelers lift-up codebreaker combination, which was previously called the Shatter Machine in WWE and the Goodnight Express in AEW, will now be known as, The Big Rig.

Harwood writes, “After speaking with Amanda, and getting her blessing, we have decided to change the name of The Goodnight Express to “Big Rig”. This is our way of keeping a bit of his legacy alive in professional wrestling. We love you, Brodie. Can’t wait to see you again.”

Check it out below.