Several matches have been announced for the Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, which will have a special start time of 4pm ET.

Rampage will see IWGP and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles against Top Flight.

The title match was made during tonight’s AEW Dynamite when Renee Paquette was interviewing Dante Martin and Darius Martin of Top Flight, along with FTR’s Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. Harwood said they were very impressed with the tag team of brothers, and said they hoped they would take over tag team wrestling in the next 10 years. Darius thanked FTR, then issued a challenge for the title match on Rampage. FTR accepted.

This will be FTR’s fifth defense of the ROH straps. They won the titles from The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor XV on April. Since then they have had the following successful title defenses – over The Young Bucks on the April 6 Dynamite; over Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero during the 3 Year Anniversary Dynamite on May 25; over Romero and Beretta, and Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan at Forbidden Door on June 26 in the same bout they captured the NJPW titles; over The Briscoes in a 2 of 3 Falls match at Death Before Dishonor on July 23; and over Toa Liona and Kaun at Battle of The Belts IV on October 7.

The feud between The Dark Order and Rush, The Butcher and The Blade will continue this Friday with a big six-man match. John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10 will represent The Dark Order.

Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry has also been announced for Rampage. Allin has only worked four singles matches since his Casket Match win over Brody King at the Quake By The Lake Dynamite on August 10. He came up short against Sammy Guevara on the September 9 Rampage, defeated Matt Hardy on the September 16 Rampage, defeated Jay Lethal during the 3 Year Anniversary Dynamite on October 5, then was defeated by Lethal on the November 2 Dynamite.

Hikaru Shida will return to action on this week’s Rampage against an opponent to be announced. Shida’s last Dynamite singles match was a loss to then-Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm on the October 18 Title Tuesday Dynamite. She worked two tag team matches on Dark and Elevation since then, and her last match was a win over Layla Luciano at the November 18 Dark tapings.

Finally, it was announced that ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will speak on Rampage. Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of Dynamite was headlined by Jericho retaining over Tomohiro Ishii. After the match, Jericho was slapped by Claudio Castagnoli.

There’s no word yet on what Jericho will have to say during Rampage, but it’s possible that he will announce the main event for the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on Saturday, December 10.

Friday’s Black Friday edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, and you can click here for our live spoiler coverage. Below is the current line-up:

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will speak

* Hikaru Shida will be in action

* Darby Allin vs. Anthony Henry

* The Dark Order’s John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and 10 vs. Rush, The Butcher and The Blade

* IWGP and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR will defend their ROH World Tag Team Titles vs. Top Flight

