AEW will honor the legacy of Owen Hart with the Owen Hart Cup. There will be a men’s and women’s tournament with the finals taking place at AEW Double or Nothing in May.

FTR just want in the Owen Hart Cup and they made their intentions known during an appearance on Elite POV.

Cash Wheeler said, “Hopefully. Obviously, they’re playing everything close to the chest, so we have no idea, but I would love to be in the Owen in some way, shape or form. Singles, tag, handicap, just let us in. I’ll go in a mask, I don’t care.” Dax Wheeler chimed in with, “Please Tony, please. It’s cool to have the Owen thing and we’re huge Owen Hart fans and huge Hart family fans. It doesn’t matter how much praise gets put on him, no one will understand how important and how much love Tony Khan has for professional wrestling. We’re just lucky as wrestlers and should be lucky as fans to have him. I know as an employee, I’m lucky to have him because he cares about us.”

