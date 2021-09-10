During his interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast rising star Fuego Del Sol spoke about officially signing with the promotion back in August on the debut of Rampage, and how he believes the crowd’s positive reaction to him eventually won over the AEW management team. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

How he helped Sammy Guevara grow his vlog and Youtube channel and in exchange Sammy got him bookings with AEW:

Yeah, I feel 100 percent that — that’s also how me and Sammy [Guevara] met is because my YouTube channel was so big, he was just starting on YouTube at the time and he messaged me one day and said, ‘Hey, will you help me grow my YouTube channel?’ And at that time, I was trying to break into the Texas scene and I saw him on a poster literally the week before so I said, ‘Hey, let’s — if you help me out, I’ll help you out. If you get me booked on a show, I’ll put one of your videos on my channel and that’ll grow your name up and that way I’ll start being able to get booked for Texas’ and so you scratch my back, I’ll scratch your back type of thing and through that, we developed a friendship, he started getting me booked in more promotions, I was helping him with YouTube. So much so that now his channel has grown to the extent that it has and when it really [came] time to repay for me that, he got me booked on AEW Dark and it’s a full circle thing but we developed that friendship way back in 2016 and so, without YouTube, none of this would’ve ever happened for me.

Says he saw certain signs that he would eventually be signed by AEW, but admits that he still wasn’t certain and instead was laser focused on having a good matchup with Miro for the TNT championship:

Listen, there was a ton of signs all day [that I was getting signed], but I was so laser-focused on having the good match with Miro that I completely dismissed every sign. I went and spoke to The Young Bucks earlier in the day and all they did was touch my knuckles. They wouldn’t say a word to me. I was like, ‘Man, maybe The Young Bucks just don’t like me today’ or, ‘What’s going on here?’ There was a ton of signs that I should have known but all I thought was, ‘Oh, they’re gonna let me get more TV time? Of course I’ll lay there through the break. No problem.’ I’d never been on TV so let me get all the TV time I could get. But I thought nothing of it. Almost in the sense was the boy who cried wolf is what I told people just because I thought, in a sense, it was never gonna happen. I had talks with management a couple months before we left Daily’s Place. They gave me a ton of advice on what I needed to work on and do. Part of that was go out on the indie scene and get better in a sense and make myself better and so I was fully prepared to do that and I was fully prepared for when we left Jacksonville, not to be on the road with you guys. That was a surprise to get brought on the road for the few weeks that I did and I feel like the reactions that I got surprised everyone and I guess it surprised management enough to where it kind of changed their mind and thought — and I understand that, from a business sense. I feel like sometimes fans don’t understand that. As a businessman, to make an investment in someone, you wanna make sure you get your return on [the] investment and I feel like there was a lot of things up in the air with no fans. Was I just liked by the Jacksonville audience? Was I just liked by this internet audience? Or was I liked by everyone? And I feel like slowly but surely I was able to prove that and the fans kind of won management over in a sense for me.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)