The new WWE Conversation Series have officially launched on the WWE Network.

WWE is billing their new podcasts as “Conversation Series” now. The new shows include Notsam Wrestling with Sam Roberts, The Swerve City Podcast with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and his crew, Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, and Drew & A with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Below is a new promo for the series, which are available on the free version of the WWE Network, and also below is WWE’s full announcement that includes the weekly schedule of shows:

Conversation Series now available every day of the week on the Free Version of WWE Network

The Free Version of WWE Network now has episodes of Conversation Series available on demand every day of the week. This series features in-depth discussions, hilarious stories and candid interviews conducted by Superstars like Drew McIntyre, The New Day, Alexa Bliss, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and more.

You can watch the following each week:

* Mondays: Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia

* Tuesdays: Uncool with Alexa Bliss

* Wednesdays: After the Bell with Corey Graves

* Thursdays: Notsam Wrestling

* Friday: The Swerve City Podcast

* Saturday: Drew & A

* Sunday: The New Day: Feel the Power

Walking WWE encyclopedia Sam Roberts kicks things off today on Notsam Wrestling, Roberts’ weekly forum to celebrate all things wrestling. On today’s episode, which is available now, The Last Professional Broadcaster talks legendary sports-entertainment firsts, including the best Superstar debuts. He will be joined by WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac.

Get your weekly dose of confidence and motivation every Friday on The Swerve City Podcast. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Antoine “Monteasy” Lewis chat with guests about not only their accomplishments, but also their failures and how they overcame the odds to become the Superstars you see today. The Swerve City Podcast welcomes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to the show this week to discuss music, movies and the challenges he’s faced during his journey to the WWE Championship.

Speaking of McIntyre, the WWE Champion will host Drew & A on Saturdays. Featuring discussions about wrestling and beyond, Drew & A will debut with two episodes on the Free Version of WWE Network this weekend: A conversation between McIntyre and his father, and a discussion with Jason Hawes, co-founder of the Atlantic Paranormal Society.

Sundays belong to The New Day: Feel the Power. Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods and guests tell off-the-wall stories from behind the scenes and on the road. This Sunday, The New Day and rapper Mega Ran discuss Kingston’s epic run to the WWE Championship and the trio’s infamous rap battle against The Usos, while also revealing details about Kofi’s unused WrestleMania theme song.

Starting this Monday, you can catch Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia on WWE Network. Garcia and guests share stories of overcoming hardship and empowering one’s own journey to glory. This Monday’s guest will be The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

Episodes of Uncool with Alexa Bliss will continue to be unlocked every Tuesday. Join Bliss as she and her guests dish on their most cringeworthy moments from before the fame. This Tuesday, Bliss chats with NXT Superstar Drake Maverick.

Rounding out the lineup is After the Bell with Corey Graves, available on demand every Wednesday. Each week, Graves talks with Superstars and Legends about their careers and the state of sports-entertainment. Next Wednesday’s episode, in celebration of 30 Days of The Deadman, will feature Graves’ eye-opening interview with The Undertaker.

No credit card is required to sign up for WWE Network’s Free Version. To access, download the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.