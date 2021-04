NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong.

The show will air on Friday at 10 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:

Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, Chris Dickinson & JR Kratos) battles Brody King, Logan Riegel & Sterling Riegel.

TJP teams with Alex Coughlin to take Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater.

Singles action will open the night with Rocky Romero taking on Kevin Knight.