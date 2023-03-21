NWA has released the full lineup for tonight’s episode of their flagship program Powerrr, which includes top stars in action like Trevor Murdoch and Taya Valkyrie and will feature an encore presentation of the NWA Women’s Championship matchup from the recent Nuff Said pay-per-view.

🔥 Big time episode of #NWAPowerrr on Tuesday! Lots going on as we get closer to #NWA312! @nwa pic.twitter.com/Xj2KvD6zo2 — Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) March 21, 2023

FULL LINEUP FOR 3/21 POWERRR:

-Kamille vs. Angelina Love No DQ for the NWA Women’s Title (Nuff Said Encore)

-“Thrillbilly” Silas Mason vs. Brady Pierce

-Trevor Murdoch and Daisy Kill come face-to-face

-Max The Impaler vs. Taya Valkyrie