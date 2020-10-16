Variety has revealed the full schedule for the WWE Network’s 30th anniversary celebration of The Undertaker, which will begin on Sunday, October 25, the day of the WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

“30 Days of The Deadman” will feature a new documentary on Taker every Sunday for 5 weeks. It will end with Taker speaking with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin on “Broken Skull Sessions” on November 22, the day of the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

As noted before, a 5-minute “First Look” at the 30-day celebration will air this Sunday on the WWE Network.

Below is the full schedule for “30 Days of The Deadman” on the WWE Network:

* October 25 – WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer

Learn the incredible true story of The Undertaker and Randy Orton’s epic rivalry from 2005, as told by The Phenom and The Legend Killer themselves. The Undertaker and Orton discuss their classic series of matches and recall the lessons they took away from their nearly yearlong rivalry, from nearly getting set on fire and how to start and crash a lowrider, to learning the rights and wrongs of the sports-entertainment business. Interviews with Undertaker, Randy Orton, Cowboy Bob Orton Jr., Bruce Prichard and more.

* November 1 – Meeting Mark Calaway

Awe. Intimidation. Fear. No figure looms as large in WWE lore or commands more respect than The Undertaker — a fact all other Superstars acknowledge. But what is it like to meet the man behind The Deadman? Superstars from past and present — including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton — remember their first introduction to Mark Calaway, better known to the WWE Universe as the one and only Undertaker.

* November 8 – The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer

With his ghoulish appearance and signature cry of “Ooooh, yesssss,” Hall of Famer Paul Bearer, The Undertaker’s longtime manager, stands out as one of the most unique characters in sports-entertainment history, but the man who portrayed Paul Bearer is every bit as fascinating. This is the story of William Moody, the real-life mortician who combined his background in mortuary science with his passion for wrestling to create one of WWE’s most enduring personalities.

* November 15 – Brothers of Destruction

Two eternal legends. One epic story. For the first time ever, The Undertaker and Kane sit down for a candid discussion about their storied careers, which have been intertwined since The Big Red Machine was introduced as The Undertaker’s long-lost brother in 1997. From their fierce battles against one another, to their indestructible alliance as tag team partners, Brothers of Destruction covers The Undertaker and Kane’s bond as never before. (premiering at Austin Film Festival 10/29)

* November 22 – Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: The Undertaker

After his groundbreaking appearance on the very first episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, The Undertaker returns for a second round of no-holds-barred conversation with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The Deadman and The Texas Rattlesnake cover even more ground on this all-new episode, which premieres 30 years to the day of The Undertaker’s arrival in WWE.

Taker tweeted on the line-up and wrote, “@WWE fans will learn A LOT from 30 years in the business that has given me so much. You’ll be able to check it out on @WWENetwork.”

