NJPW G1 Climax 30 Results 10/16/20

Sumo Hall

Ryogkoku, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Here’s the official reference sheet for the NJPW G1 Climax 30

Block A (Kazuchika Okada, Kota Ibushi, Jeff Cobb, Tomohiro Ishii, Will Ospreay, Shingo Takagi, Minoru Suzuki, Jay White, Taichi, and Yujiro Takahashi)

Block B (Tetsuya Naito, EVIL, KENTA, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Toru Yano, Zack Sabre Jr, and Sanada)

First Match: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji

Tsuji starts things off with a Running Dropkick. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji applies the cravate. Kidd with heavy bodyshots. Tsuji with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Kidd’s chest. Tsuji with a Running Splash for a two count. Tsuji hooks both legs for a two count. Tsuji stomps on Kidd’s back. Tsuji whips Kidd across the ring. Kidd with a sunset flip for a two count. Kidd with an inside cradle for a two count. Tsuji kicks Kidd in the gut. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Kidd whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Kidd drops down on the canvas. Kidd leapfrogs over Tsuji. Kidd with a Hip Toss. Kidd repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s chest. Kidd with the irish whip. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd slaps Tsuji in the face. Kidd is choking Tsuji with his boot. Kidd stomps on Tsuji’s back.

Kidd applies a rear chin lock. Tsuji put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kidd stomps on Tsuji’s back. Kidd with a knife edge chop. Kidd with forearm shivers. Kidd follows that with a double hand chop for a two count. Kidd goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tsuji blocks it. Tsuji with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Tsuji sends Kidd to the corner. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji bodyslams Kidd. Tsuji goes for a SomerSault Senton, but Kidd counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Tsuji kicks Kidd in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Kidd dropkicks Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji negates The Double Arm Suplex. Tsuji with an inside cradle for a two count. Kidd with a Big Boot. Kidd with a knife edge chop. Kidd talks smack to Tsuji. Tsuji Spears Kidd. Tsuji hits The Running PowerSlam for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Tsuji connects with The Giant Swing. Tsuji makes Kidd tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yota Tsuji via Submission

Second Match: (8) Jeff Cobb vs. (0) Yujiro Takahashi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb shoves Takahashi. Takahash kicks Cobb in the gut. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Cobb rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Cobb pulls Takahashi back into the ring. Takahashi starts biting Cobb’s fingers. Takahashi applies a side headlock. Cobb whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi runs into Cobb. Cobb blocks a boot from Takahashi. Cobb goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi kicks Cobb in the gut. Cobb drops down on the canvas. Cobb goes for a dropkick, but Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi pie faces Cobb. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Cobb dropkicks Takahashi. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Takahashi runs away from Cobb. Takahashi goes for an elbow drop, but Cobb ducks out of the way. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi hits The Reverse DDT on the floor. Takahashi is putting the boots to Cobb. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Cobb. Cobb gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Takahashi stomps on Cobb’s back. Takahashi kicks Cobb in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a one count. Takahashi tugs on Cobb’s face. Takahashi drops Cobb with The Leg Sweep FaceBuster for a two count. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi toys around with Cobb. Cobb unloads two knife edge chops. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Cobb scores the elbow knockdown. Cobb goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Takahashi ducks out of the way. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Cobb avoids The Sliding Boot. Cobb with two shoulder tackles. Cobb drives Takahashi back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with a shoulder block. Cobb whips Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Cobb with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Cobb follows that with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Cobb applies a waist lock. Takahashi with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb with a forearm shot. Takahashi dumps Cobb chest first on the top rope. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Cobb. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Cobb with clubbing blows to Takahashi’s chest. Takahashi continues to bite Cobb’s fingers. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Cobb side steps Takahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with a corner clothesline. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Takahashi shoves the referee towards Cobb. Takahashi attacks Cobb with his pimp kick. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam. Takahashi connects with The Miami Shine for a two count. Takahashi plants Cobb with Pimp Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yujiro Takahashi via Pinfall

Third Match: (6) Minoru Suzuki vs. (6) Shingo Takagi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Quick shoving contest after the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a double hand chop. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Takagi out of the ring. Suzuki whips Takagi into the steel barricade. Second Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki talks smack to Takagi. HeadButt Exchange. Suzuki rolls Takagi back into the ring. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the gut. Suzuki unloads three mid-kicks. Takagi answers with two knife edge chops. Suzuki applies a wrist lock. Suzuki kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Suzuki wraps the right shoulder of Takagi around the middle rope. The referee admonishes Suzuki. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Takagi denies The PK. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi blocks a boot from Suzuki. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Suzuki repeatedly kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Takagi with the irish whip. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi follows that with a Western Lariat.

Takagi tells Suzuki to get up. Takagi kicks Suzuki in the back. Takagi is choking Suzuki with his boot. Takagi toys around with Suzuki. Third Forearm Exchange. Suzuki kicks the right shoulder of Takagi. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the gut. Suzuki with three forearm smashes. Takagi answers a short pumping bomber. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the face. Takagi decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki avoids The Sliding Lariat. Suzuki with a Big Boot. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold.

Takagi negates The Gotch Style PileDriver. Takagi hits The Death Valley Driver. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi follows that with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Takagi goes for The Pumping Bomber, but Suzuki counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Suzuki transitions into a Triangle Choke. Suzuki is putting the boots to Takagi. Suzuki negates Last Of The Dragon. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Takagi put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi with a Lariat. Takagi with a double hand chop. Suzuki shrugs off a lariat. Suzuki with combination palm strikes. Second HeadButt Exchange. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi connects with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (12) Kazuchika Okada vs. (10) Will Ospreay in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Ospreay dropkicks Okada to the floor. Ospreay delivers The Sasuke Special. Ospreay rolls Okada back into the ring. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Okada counters with a Back Body Drop. Okada with forearm shivers. Ospreay with a RoundHouse Kick. Okada denies The OsCutter. Okada applies The Money Clip. Ospreay grabs the top rope which forces the break. Okada drives Ospreay back first into the steel barricade. Okada hits The Draping DDT on the floor. Ospreay gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Okada drops Ospreay with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Okada hammers down on the back of Ospreay’s neck. Okada with clubbing elbow smashes in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a Sliding Dropkick. Okada with the lateral press for a one count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Ospreay with heavy bodyshots. Okada with a forearm smash. Ospreay reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Ospreay with a Back Body Drop. Okada blocks a boot from Ospreay. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ospreay with an Inverted Atomic Drop/Double Hand Chop Combination. Ospreay follows that with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count.

Ospreay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Okada blocks it. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Ospreay whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Ospreay. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with a running elbow smash. Okada kicks Ospreay in the gut. Okada drops Ospreay with The DDT for a two count. Ospreay denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Ospreay blocks a boot from Okada. Okada with a forearm smash. Ospreay answers with a HandSpring RoundHouse Kick. Okada kicks Ospreay in the face. Ospreay avoids The ShotGun Dropkick. Okada dodges The Hook Kick. Okada uppercuts Ospreay. Ospreay side steps Okada into the blue turnbuckle pad. Okada puts Ospreay on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay kicks Okada in the face. Ospreay puts Okada on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay dropkicks Okada to the floor. Ospreay lands The SomerSault Plancha. Ospreay rolls Okada back into the ring. Ospreay with The Flying Hidden Blade for a two count.

Okada denies The Storm Breaker. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Ospreay. Ospreay with a Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Okada goes for a dropkick, but Ospreay holds onto the ropes. Ospreay goes for a Running Shooting Star Press, but Okada gets his knees up in the air. Okada whips Ospreay across the ring. Okada goes for The Dynamic Dropkick, but Ospreay counters with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Ospreay unloads Three Hook Kicks. Okada avoids The Hidden Blade. Ospreay blocks a lariat from Okada. Ospreay with a Hook Kick. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada clotheslines Ospreay. Okada maintains wrist control. Ospreay dodges The Rain Maker. Okada dropkicks Ospreay. Okada hits The TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies The Money Clip. Ospreay put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Ospreay slaps Okada in the face. Okada responds with a ShotGun Dropkick. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Ospreay blocks it. Ospreay drives Okada back first into the turnbuckle pad. Okada with clubbing blows to Ospreay’s back. Okada with a Big Boot. Okada uppercuts Ospreay. Okada goes for The Spinning Rain Maker, but Ospreay counters with The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Okada negates The Storm Breaker. Okada with The Victory Roll for a two count. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Ospreay counters with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Ospreay connects with The OsCutter. Ospreay goes for The Storm Breaker, but Okada counters with The Money Clip. Misfired Lariats. Ospreay continues to swing and miss with The Storm Breaker. Okada with an Inside Out Lariat. Okada locks in The Money Clip. Okada is distracted by Bea Priestly. Okada hits The Spinning TombStone PileDriver. Okada applies The Money Clip. The referee is trying to get Priestly out of the ring. The Great O-Khan drops Okada with The Claw ChokeSlam. Ospreay plants Okada with The Storm Breaker to pickup the victory. After the match, Ospreay delivers The Hidden Blade.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (12) Kota Ibushi vs. (8) Taichi in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Running Boot Exchange. Both men are knocked down after a Double Big Boot. Strong Style display in the center of the ring. Mid-Kick Exchange. Taichi continues to kick Ibushi in the chest. Taichi talks smack to Ibushi. Taichi goes for The Back Drop Driver, but Ibushi lands back on his feet. Ibushi tells Taichi to bring it. Second Hamstring Kick Exchange.

Spinning Back Kick Exchange. This game of chess continues in the corner. RoundHouse Kick Exchange. Third Hamstring Kick Exchange. Fatigue is starting to set in for both guys. Taichi rips off his pants. Fourth Hamstring Kick Exchange. Ibushi comes out on the winning end of that exchange. Ibushi is fired up. Taichi sweeps out the legs of Ibushi. Ibushi and Taichi avoids Red Shoes ten count. Fifth Hamstring Kick Exchange. Ibushi denies The Buzzsaw Kick. Ibushi with a blistering hamstring kick. Taichi is riving in pain. Ibushi with a RoundHouse Kick. Ibushi connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kota Ibushi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (6) Tomohiro Ishii vs. (12) Jay White w/Gedo in a G1 Climax 30 A Block Tournament Match

White is playing mind games with Ishii. White slaps Ishii in the face. Ishii drops White with a forearm smash. Ishii rolls White back into the ring. Ishii is distracted by Gedo. White kicks Ishii into the steel barricade. White repeatedly drives Ishii back first into the barricade. White with a knife edge chop. White kicks Ishii in the gut. White rakes the eyes of Ishii. White whips Ishii into the barricade. Ishii gets back in the ring at the count of six. White is choking Ishii with his boot. Red Shoes admonishes White. White bodyslams Ishii. White with a Leg Drop for a one count. White repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. White continues to choke Ishii with his boot. White with a knee lift. White drops Ishii with a NeckBreaker for a one count. White toys around with Ishii. White applies a front face lock. Ishii with heavy bodyshots. Ishii starts headbutting the midsection of White. White with a Running Forearm Smash.

Ishii goes for a Back Drop Driver, but White blocks it. Ishii sends White to the corner. White kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii PowerSlams White. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. White reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii drops White with a shoulder tackle. Gedo runs interference. White kicks the right knee of Ishii. White with a Top Rope Stunner. White follows that with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. Ishii denies the single leg crab. White sweeps out the legs of Ishii. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Ishii. Ishii tells White to bring it. Ishii leans into forearms from White. White hammers down on the right knee of Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. White ducks a clothesline from Ishii. White blocks a boot from Ishii. White hyperextends the right knee of Ishii. Ishii shrugs off a running lariat. Ishii with combination forearm strikes. White avoids The Sliding Lariat. White drops Ishii with The FlatLiner.

White with a Release German Suplex. White wants Ishii to wake up. Ishii is pissed. White delivers his combination offense. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. White hits The Uranage Slam. Ishii denies The Sleeper Suplex. Ishii backs White into the blue turnbuckle pad. White kicks the right knee of Ishii. White with a Head & Arm Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishii responds with a German Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishii puts White on the top turnbuckle. Gedo is trying to pull White out of the ring. White clips the right knee of Ishii. White rakes the eyes of Ishii. White with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Ishii HeadButts White off the ring apron. Ishii rolls White back into the ring. Ishii puts White on the top turnbuckle. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Ishii with a Falling HeadButt. White ducks a clothesline from Ishii. White with a knife edge chop. Ishii HeadButts White. Ishii goes for a Step Up Enzuigiri, but White counters with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. White applies The TTO. Ishii refuses to quit.

White chop blocks Ishii. Ishii decks White with a back elbow smash. Ishii with a knife edge chop. White with a Release Sleeper Suplex. White hits The Kiwi Crusher for a two count. Ishii negates The Blade Runner. Ishii with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ishii with a Knee Crusher. White goes back to kicking the right knee of Ishii. Ishii hyperextends the right knee of White. Ishii chop blocks White. Ishii applies The Knee Bar. Ishii begs Gedo to hit him. White shoves Ishii into Red Shoes. Gedo kicks the left knee of Ishii. Ishii denies The SuperKick. Ishii rocks Gedo with a forearm smash. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but White gets in the way. Ishii negates The Blade Runner. Ishii shoves White into Gedo. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. White negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. White delivers the low blow. White connects with The Bridging Regal Suplex for a two count. Ishii HeadButts White. White with Two Sleeper Suplex’s. Counter Display. Ishii drops White with The Cutter. Ishii clotheslines Gedo. Ishii with a Running Lariat to White for a two count. Ishii plants White with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

– Congratulations to Kota Ibushi who’s the winner of 2020 A Block, Ibushi will be appearing in his third consecutive finals of the G1 Climax Tournament.

