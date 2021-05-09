Former head of EVOLVE and current WWE consultant Gabe Sapolsky has announced on Twitter that he is offering a free zoom lecture on what it takes to make it into NXT/WWE, something Sapolsky says he’s been giving to wrestling schools for years.

He writes, “I’m doing a free zoom lecture this Thursday for indie wrestlers on what it takes to get signed by NXT/WWE. This is the same lecture I’ve been giving to wrestling schools, but this Thursday we are opening it up to individuals who aren’t part of a school that has participated. Please DM or tweet at @odie1kenodi if you are interested. This is for trained wrestlers of all experience levels. Unfortunately, we cannot accept you if you are under contract anywhere. I look forward to giving this free lecture. Thank you.”

More details can be found in the tweets below.