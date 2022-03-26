Two-time Olympic gold medal winner Gable Steveson recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, where Steveson spoke about how he hopes his run in WWE begins, and what he thinks of top industry manager, Paul Heyman. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s been watching how Roman Reigns cuts promos:

“Just been watching how people talk. You know, like how Roman Reigns talks on Friday Night Smackdown. He’s so productive. He’s strong with his words and he’s just a one-of-a-kind spokesperson. I look at a lot of interviews online, like how celebrities talk and how they take things off of them and put it on other people to congratulate them while making sure that everyone gets the love put on them too. So it hasn’t been a hard thing, but I think I’ve been doing really good at it.”

Says he would like to start as a babyface before turning into a bad guy:

“Good that goes to bad. Yeah, start off good. Make the fans love you and then turn to a bad guy, kind of how Roman Reigns did. Any storyline they give, I’m going to accept and I’m going to put my best foot forward and I’m just — I love to be on camera. I love to do my thing and just bring a variety of who Gable Steveson actually is to the outside world.”

What he thinks of Paul Heyman:

“Heyman, he’s a wizard, you know? There were times when he would tell me certain things to spin to make an attraction bigger than it should be. He’s just so smart, and he’s literally a genius at what he does. I mean, if you have seen him on with Brock or Roman Reigns, he’s perfect, like his character is just crazy amazing.”

