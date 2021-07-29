IMPACT producer and pro-wrestling legend Gail Kim recently spoke with Busted Open Radio about a variety of different topics, most notably how she feels having top AEW superstar Kenny Omega as the promotion’s world champion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Kenny Omega being champion has only been beneficial for them:

I’m okay with Kenny being our champion right now. It’s been beneficial. It’s only been a positive outcome so far. The fans are loving it, and ultimately, that is who you want to please. I haven’t seen anything negative. If anything, it’s just growing and growing. Slammiversary was an indication of how much it’s growing. People were so excited that there was representation from four companies all on one show. IMPACT is the essential part of all that. As long as, in the end, we’re getting the benefit from it, I don’t think the boys are upset about it in any way.

How the company has made strides to get viewers back:

If (IMPACT) does things right, and I do trust the creative and management process — they’re done a really good job. Just a couple of years ago, people hated us. For years! It was very hard to get that ‘stink’ off. We’re making strides now and getting viewers back and getting people talking about us. We’re making those steps and it’s been positive. As long as they intertwine those stories…I trust the creative team, they are great. Any person on our roster is used. That’s what I love. if you have a contract, you’re being used. That, in turn, creates a positive locker room and people aren’t feeling competitive or backstabbing or (creating) drama. Everyone feels good because they are doing what they love. I trust the management and creative and we’re making moves in the right direction.

