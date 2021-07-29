Becky Lynch may be switching brands when she does make her return to the WWE storylines.

Lynch is still listed as a member of the RAW roster, but it was recently indicated by Fightful that Lynch may be on the SmackDown brand when she is brought back.

There had been speculation on WWE bringing Lynch back at Money In the Bank, but that didn’t happen. There was also speculation on Lynch being brought back in time for a match at SummerSlam, but WWE recently announced Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. for SummerSlam, and the blue brand match rumored for SummerSlam is Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

In an update, a new report from Ringside News indicates that Lynch will not be returning before the WWE Draft. The 2021 Draft is reportedly planned for October.

It was noted how a source said “anything you hear about Becky being back before the Draft is fake news,” for what it’s worth. It was stated by the source that Lynch is not scheduled back anytime soon. Lynch may be on the road with Seth Rollins, as she was for Money In the Bank, but that does not mean she is getting booked on the show.

Stay tuned for more on Becky’s WWE status.

