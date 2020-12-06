IMPACT tag team champions the Good Brothers and NJPW star Rocky Romero were recent guests on the Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how WWE offered Gallows and Anderson an opportunity to do a podcast similar to the New Day’s Feel the Power and Corey Graves’ After The Bell. Highlights are below.

How WWE offered them a podcast:

GALLOWS: The truth of it is, WWE came to us and said they were going to have a podcast network and ‘we want to have [Corey] Graves, The New Day and you guys’ and we were like ‘Ehh, it’s not the same.’ Aside from not liking the business offer on it. It’s not the same. It’s not Talkin’ Shop without [Rocky Romero] so we declined the offer on it. Then the pandemic started and we said, ‘Let’s just do it [ourselves] and see if it catches on that we’re actually doing it.’ Fast forward four weeks later we are out of WWE and now this thing takes on a life of its own and now here we are doing our second PPV in over a few months’ span. It’s been pretty damn cool. ANDERSON:WWE pulled us aside and said, ‘We want you to do a podcast. We will set you up in a room before RAW and we will have guests for you’ and we looked at them and said ‘Nah, f–k that.’ [We responded with] ‘If you want us, you have to come to the hotel at 10:30 pm on the road, set everybody up with some wine and then we’ll do it’ and they agreed. Then they told us the money they wanted us to do it for and we were like, ‘Nope, we are out. Podcasting ain’t that fun.’

How Talk’N’Shop A Mania got on PPV:

GALLOWS: It was a cold call. I had this brainchild and I got on the phone with Mike Weber from Fight TV, who has been great to us. I have known Mike for years and he has been in the wrestling business for 30 years and to be honest, the pandemic helped us in all this because I don’t know how you would pitch this, especially to the traditional PPV companies. Everybody was dying for content so they were like “it sounds pretty out there I don’t know about the concept but you guys were a proven entity we know that you guys can draw so let’s try it. I think they were thinking they were getting more of a traditional wrestling PPV. So, when we are sending content over and teasers on social media with Sex Ferguson and a Boner Yard match and guys training for a boner yard match. We are drinking and screaming fuck at each other and I think they thought “oh No.”. But luckily people bought in on it, got a good buy rate on it, and made some cash, we did a second one and here we are.

Full interview can be heard here. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)