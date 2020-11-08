AEW had been teasing for weeks that there could potentially be some surprises during tonight’s Full Gear pay per view, with a number of former IMPACT, WWE, ROH, and other pro-wrestling stars occasionally making appearances at several of the promotion’s events over the last year. Tonight the trend continued.

During the Elite Deletion matchup between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara Gangrel and Shane “Hurricane” Helms emerged from Hardy’s Lake of Reincarnation angry at the Broken One for failing to rescue them sooner. This would lead to an all out brawl between the show’s special guests, as well as Hardy, Guevara, Private Party, and Santana & Ortiz.

