GCW has announced that it will return to New York City on Friday, March 17th, for its Eye For An Eye event at the Melrose Ballroom.
Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 10am Eastern. The event will air live on FITE+.
Updated GCW Touring Schedule
Don’t Talk To Me event: January 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina
GCW vs. New South event: January 21 – Huntsville, Alabama
Untitled event: January 22 – Florence, Alabama
GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey
Untitled event: February 18 – Los Angeles, CA
Untitled event: March 04 – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Untitled event: March 05 – Atlantic City, New Jersey
IWS vs GCW: Tag 1 event: March 11 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Eve For An Eye event: March 17 – New York City
Untitled event: March 18 – Toronto, ON, Canada
January 9, 2023