GCW has announced that it will return to New York City on Friday, March 17th, for its Eye For An Eye event at the Melrose Ballroom.

Tickets for the event will go on sale this Friday at 10am Eastern. The event will air live on FITE+.

Updated GCW Touring Schedule

Don’t Talk To Me event: January 20 – Charlotte, North Carolina

GCW vs. New South event: January 21 – Huntsville, Alabama

Untitled event: January 22 – Florence, Alabama

GCW/JCW Jersey J-Cup: February 11, 2022 – White Eagle Hall, Jersey City, New Jersey

Untitled event: February 18 – Los Angeles, CA

Untitled event: March 04 – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Untitled event: March 05 – Atlantic City, New Jersey

IWS vs GCW: Tag 1 event: March 11 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Eve For An Eye event: March 17 – New York City

Untitled event: March 18 – Toronto, ON, Canada