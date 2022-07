GCW has announced its return to Los Angeles.

During Friday’s GCW No Signal in the Hills 2 event at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, the promotion announced they would return to Los Angeles on September 23.

GCW has held the “Maniac” and “Paranoid” events in Los Angeles in recent months, with both shows being held at the Ukrainian Cultural Center.

GCW will stay in California this weekend as they will hold the “Back 2 the Bay” event in San Francisco on July 17.