GCW GCW events run for $14.99 on FITE TV, although some events are bundled together.

The promotion runs many events, and the cost for fans adds up quickly.

GCW owner Brett Lauderdale is hoping to help fans out by introducing a “yearly pass,” as seen below in a response on Twitter:

This is coming soon. Very soon. I know ive been saying it for a while now, but hang in there a little longer and i promise it will be worth it… https://t.co/VaO0AW2vcG — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) August 27, 2022

GCW features wrestlers such as Nick Wayne, EFFY, Joey Janela, The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe), and Mike Bailey. AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is also the reigning GCW World Champion.