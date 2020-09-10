WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has been released after 36 years with the company.

Brisco, who has scouted potential new talent for WWE since 2010, revealed on Twitter that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon called him last night and informed him of the release. He noted that he will still be around to help talent with what they need.

“Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I’m ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks,” Brisco wrote.

It was actually reported back in April that Brisco was released from his contract as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. However, Brisco later clarified those reports and said he was just furloughed, as many employees were. Now it looks like the company has fully parted ways with him.

The Brisco Brothers first started working as in-ring talents for WWE in 1984. They retired in 1985 and Gerald started working as an agent. One of his most popular roles was as one of Vince’s “stooges” with WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson during the Attitude Era. Brisco won the WWE 24/7 Title earlier this year during the RAW Reunion show, making him the third person to ever win the WWE Hardcore Title and the 24/7 Title.

Stay tuned for more on Brisco’s release. You can see his full tweet below:

