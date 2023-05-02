It’s been confirmed that Gigi Dolin’s brother (or at least someone portraying Dolin’s brother) will be ringside on tonight’s WWE NXT as she faces former tag team partner Jacy Jayne.

The Dolin vs. Jayne storyline has included discussion about how Dolin grew up in an abusive home, and Jayne has accused Dolin of abandoning her younger brother, leaving him with their abusive mother. When Dolin announced this week’s match, she indicated that her brother will be at ringside to watch her punish Jayne.

WWE confirmed that Dolin’s brother will be at ringside tonight in multiple tweets and the match preview. They wrote in one post, “What will happen when @gigidolin_wwe and @jacyjaynewwe collide TONIGHT on #WWENXT with Dolin’s brother in attendance? [eyes emoji]”

The official match preview states, “The bitterness between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne hasn’t subsided as the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions will come to blows once more inside an NXT ring. After their explosive breakup that saw Jayne kick Dolin into a door, Dolin got the upper hand by defeating Jayne in a singles match, only for Jayne to return and cost Dolin the NXT Women’s Championship at Stand & Deliver. Vitriolic personal comments from Jayne about Dolin’s family have deepened the personal nature of the rivalry, and now Dolin will even invite her brother to NXT to watch as she hopes to beat down her former friend. What will happen when these Superstars write another chapter of their historic rivalry? Tune in to WWE NXT at 8/7 C on USA to find out!”

It remains to be seen if Dolin’s brother will be portrayed by a NXT Superstar, as a way to introduce a new character, or if her actual younger brother will be brought into the storyline. As seen in the tweet below, Dolin recently posted about her brother Miles, who is 11 years younger than her.

Dolin also discussed her real-life brother Miles in a Busted Open interview from earlier this year, noting that he is autistic, and revealing that one of her goals from pro wrestling is to give him a good life. She credited Miles with getting her into pro wrestling as he was attached to a figure of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and in doing research on Taker, Dolin discovered the world of wrestling.

“I am a Romani child gypsy. I grew up living an old school strict lifestyle. It’s an interesting lifestyle because I was sheltered growing up until I found wrestling, and I left home when I turned 18,” Dolin said when asked how she was raised. “I slept on couches, in cars, and I didn’t have money or have my parents in my life at that time. They were both dealing with addiction and issues like that growing up. I’ve been through the ringer. To be able to see where I came out of that is amazing. That’s why I’m so determined to give my brother this incredible life because he’s 11 years younger than me. He kind of got the trailing end of childhood without me in the picture to take him away from that. My goal in wrestling is to give him this incredible life.”

Tonight’s Dolin vs. Jayne bout will be a rematch of their singles match held on March 7 at NXT Roadblock, which Dolin won.

.⁦@jackblack⁩ My brother, Miles, is convinced he is related to you. Just listen to his singing abilities. He loves you, Uncle Jack. He can't go to sleep without listening to your Tenacious D or as he says "the best band ever". You are his biggest inspiration. pic.twitter.com/j60FxJztZq — Gigi Dolin (@gigidolin_wwe) April 22, 2023

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1653434480017678344

