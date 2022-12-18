Today marks the four year anniversary that IMPACT Executive VP Scott D’Amore and Knockouts star Gisele Shaw have been together. Shaw took to Twitter to comment on the anniversary by writing, “Now and then. 4 years and going strong! Aging like fine wine. Love you forever!”

Digital Media champion Joe Hendry recently competed in his first television main event for IMPACT. He took to Twitter to comment on the honor writing, “This weekend I wrestled in my first Impact Wrestling TV main event working with some of the best wrestlers in the world. I owe it to myself and those who believe in me to continue to get better every, single day.”