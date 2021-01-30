According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was the go-home edition ahead of Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay per view, drew an average of 2.228 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 6.5% from the previous week’s show. The blue-brand did finish #1 overall in the 18-49 demographic with a rating of 0.6.

The program finished 8th overall in total viewership trailing behind Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., The Blacklist, Dateline NBC, and Blue Bloods, which won the night with around 4.13 million folks tuning in.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.