Goldberg spoke with Dan Gelston of the AP to promote Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam where he will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he has done cardio training for years despite wrestling.

“I honestly have not done any cardio in a number of years because the most important part to my reemergence as Goldberg is size,” he said. “I sit on a cardio machine or I go run and I might as well start counting pounds off of me. Do I come in and do I look like Goldberg or do I come and be able to have the workrate of other people? It’s really, really tough for me to decide that and have enough time to make it happen.”

He also spoke about having his son at WWE shows.