WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently joined the After the Bell podcast with host Corey Graves to hype tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, where Goldberg challenges Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would most likely return to WWE if he were to defeat Reigns and become world champion:

I would not ride off into the sunset if I was victorious by any stretch of the imagination, because the champion’s responsibility is to be there on television and represent it to the nth degree. If I was victorious, I would not run out of here, I would not hold anybody up, I would not do anything like that because of what the business has given me.

How this could be his potential last match with WWE:

It does present a very interesting predicament, shall we say, and I try not to look past my current adversary. I’ll deal with that situation afterwards. But, for right now, this could be the last one, and I’ve gotta go out in the right way. I’m gonna try to break Roman’s face and every other part of his body so I can be that Universal Champion.

