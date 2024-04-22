Don’t expect to see Bill Goldberg on an “#AllElite” graphic any time soon.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend appeared on 93.7FM The Ticket for a radio interview over the weekend, during which he mentioned having talks in the past with All Elite Wrestling.

Goldberg made it clear he’s not a fan.

“I have talked to them a number of times throughout the past but this is where you’re going to get the most blunt answer you’re going to get from me,” he said. “The product is too cheesy. It doesn’t deserve to have…I mean, whatever.”

He added, “If there was a comparable, viable option as a competitor that would allow me to still look myself in the mirror after I was a member of their roster, yeah, then it would be a consideration but not a chance.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.