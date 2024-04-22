Add another one to the list.

Fightful Select is reporting that Von Wagner was also released by WWE last week.

Although the name never surfaced along with the others, the top NXT Superstar was reportedly included with the five talents we reported about last Friday evening.

Von Wagner had been featured prominently on NXT programming alongside Robert Stone for the past several months, with in-depth storylines based on childhood trauma he endured, and getting close to the Stone family.

He was included in the WWE Draft on the main roster as recently as last year’s draft.

Wagner joins Jinder Mahal, Indus Sher, Xia Li and Xyon Quinn as the released talent from last Friday.