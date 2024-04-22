It’s been a good past few years for Vladimir The Superfan.

Vladimir Abouzeide, who was the subject of a WWE original documentary on Peacock dubbed, “Superfan: The Story of Vladimir,” is being honored once again by the pro wrestling business that he loves so much.

On Monday, a press release was issued to announce that WWE Superfan Vladimir will be receiving the 80s Wrestling Lifetime Achievement Award at 80s Wrestling Con on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, New Jersey.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.