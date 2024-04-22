WWE is coming to the UFC Apex.

This week, WWE confirmed plans to run their upcoming NXT Battleground premium live event from the Las Vegas-based UFC facility.

WWE issued a press release on Monday to confirm NXT Battleground 2024 for Sunday, June 9 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Commenting on the news on X were WWE and NXT executives Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Shawn Michaels.

“Another new frontier for WWE NXT,” wrote Michaels. “Excited to join forces with UFC & Dana White to bring NXT Battleground to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas for its first-ever WWE event on Sunday, June 9.”

Levesque wrote, “The state-of-the-art UFC Apex has been home to so many incredible events… and for the first time ever, on June 9, WWE becomes part of that. Huge thanks to UFC and Dana White for their partnership in bringing NXT Battleground to Vegas.”

Check out the official announcement with all of the details below.

WWE® & UFC® JOIN FORCES TO BRING NXT BATTLEGROUND TO UFC APEX ON SUNDAY, JUNE 9 Limited Premium VIP Seating Available Through Exclusive Partner On Location



STAMFORD, Conn., April 22, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), in partnership with UFC® today announced that NXT Battleground will emanate from UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sunday, June 9. This marks the first-ever WWE event to be hosted at the state-of-the-art, 130,000-square foot event and production facility, which is home to UFC Fight Night events, Dana White’s Contender Series and more.



“We are always exploring new frontiers to showcase NXT and we are excited to bring Battleground to this world-class event and production facility in partnership with UFC,” said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels.



Limited NXT Battleground Priority Passes will soon be available through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and much more. Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of the general public, as well as register for exclusive pre-sale opportunities. To learn more or to place a deposit, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/battleground.



