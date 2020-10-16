It looks like WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will also be at tonight’s big SmackDown on FOX season two premiere.

Goldberg took to Instagram this afternoon and said he will be at the WWE ThunderDome tonight. He also indicated that he wants a shot at the winner of the main event, which will see WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defend against Braun Strowman.

He wrote, “To say I have “INTEREST” in tonight’s #UniversalChampionship match on @wweonfox #SmackDown is an understatement! @adamscherr99 @romanreigns [angry emoji] I’ll be joining the #WWEThunderDome TONIGHT for the season premiere [horns up emoji] [fist emoji] [angry emoji] #spear #jackhammer #whosnext @wwe #wrestling #wcw @goldbergsgarage”

As noted back in August at this link, Goldberg revealed that he’s under contract to WWE for the next two years, through 2022 – 2023. The contract includes two matches per year.

“I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, ’23,” Goldberg revealed. “I’ve got two matches per year. I’ve exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances. But I’ve got a couple other extremely interesting projects right on the cusp, but as you guys know in the entertainment business right now everything’s on hold unless it’s a production of 10 or under pretty much. We got a lot of cool things that people are going to find out about pretty soon. My WWE commitment is still going strong. At 53, I never would’ve imagined especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s.”

Goldberg won the Universal Title from “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown earlier this year, but then dropped it to Strowman at WrestleMania 36. He was supposed to face Reigns at WrestleMania but Reigns took time off due to COVID-19 concerns. Strowman then dropped the title to The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam, and Reigns won it the following week at WWE Payback. Tonight’s main event will be Strowman’s first shot at getting the title back.

Tonight's main event will be Strowman's first shot at getting the title back.

