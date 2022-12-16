The latest guest on WWE’s After The Bell podcast was NXT star Grayson Waller, who spoke with host Corey Graves about a wide range of topics, including how much he wishes he could have worked with the great Dusty Rhodes during the American Dream’s time in NXT, and how he hopes to one day stand across the ring from Dusty’s son, Cody Rhodes. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Wishes he could have worked with Dusty Rhodes in NXT:

There is one answer I’m not going to say because I’ve been calling this guy out for twelve months and he’s not said anything back, so I’m going to give it up. Corey (Graves), I’m going to put this towards you. I’ve always heard stories about Dusty Rhodes in NXT. Everyone has told stories about how incredible he was, I never got to work with him because I came in too late, but I was always like, ‘Man, I wish I got to work with Dusty.’ Everyone says incredible stories. I feel the PC [WWE Performance Center] is Dusty’s house. I came in, I knocked the door down, I moved in, this is my house now and I live rent free in this house and I run NXT.

Says he wants to stand across the ring from Cody and prove that he is better than him:

I genuinely think and want to see if Cody has anything to say about that. I want to see what he has to say about that. He’s the measuring stick right now when it comes to superstars. I’ve met Cody before and when he walks in a room, it’s a different feeling, it’s like, ‘Wow, that’s the guy.’ If I’m going to main event WrestleMania, I want to stand across from the guy. I want to stand across from Cody Rhodes and I want to see what that feels like and I want to test myself. I want to challenge the best and Cody is the best.

