WWE NXT star Grayson Waller recently did an interview with Sporting News where he discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke about the comparisons there between himself and The Miz. He spoke highly of Miz and Miz’s journey to and through WWE.

“I wouldn’t say I’m playing a character – I don’t know how I feel about that. I think one person a lot of people have compared me to, and I can see it, is The Miz. I do see elements of my personality that do kind of connect with him. I remember watching him on The Real World and seeing how passionate he was. Even before he was in the business, he was just a fan, but you could see the passion running through and he went through these other avenues to get to WWE. Now he has been doing it for so long and he’s been at the top for so long. I don’t think anyone can say anything negative about him. I guess in some ways, it kind of models my own way of getting to WWE. I did the reality TV route and eventually found my way here. He’s definitely someone that I can see the comparisons to. But I’m myself – Grayson Waller is Grayson Waller. I don’t think anyone else is like me, I don’t think anyone else talks like me. I’m a unique individual and this isn’t just for TV, this isn’t just for cameras – this is who I am 24/7. If you ask my friends and my family, when they see me on TV, they are like, ‘Yeah we’re not surprised’ because they know how I am. That’s why I tend to say personality rather than character, because I’m not acting and I’m not playing, I’m real.”