Tonight’s Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Lowell Massachusetts featured Wheeler Yuta defending the Pure championship against Daniel Garcia, adding another chapter to the feud between the Jericho Appreciation Society and the Blackpool Combat Club.

The match was an exciting back and forth made even better by the restrictions of the matchups Pure rules. In the end…Yuta would capture Garcia in a cradle pin to retain the championship. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Wheeler Yuta stringing attack after attack, and ten minutes in, neither competitor has used the rope break yet! Order #ROHDBD #ROH #DeathBeforeDishonor PPV right now on @BleacherReport, @PPV_com, @FiteTV, cable & satellite! pic.twitter.com/rCRLKFIHVO — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2022

Full results to tonight’s Death Before Dishonor can be found here.