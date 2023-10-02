Grayson Waller comments on Adam Copeland (Edge) joining AEW.

The Aussie star took to social media to jokingly state that he put the Rated R Superstar over and “gave him the rub” on his way out. Waller’s full post read, “You’re welcome for the rub on the way out kid.”

If you missed it, Copeland debuted for AEW at last night’s WrestleDream pay-per-view, where he confonted Christian Cage. He is set to speak on this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, and will be wrestling his first match under the AEW banner on the following Tuesday against Luchasaurus.