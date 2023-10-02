MJF never forgets the big moments in his career.

The AEW World Champion defeated The Righteous all by himself at last night’s WrestleDream pay-per-view to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles, which he holds with Adam Cole. At one point in the bout MJF powerslammed Dutch after teasing the move throughout the bout but kept failing. However, when he hit it the live crowd went absolutely nuts and it led to MJF picking up the win.

MJF comments on the slam, saying that he destroyed his vertebrae doing it but knew it was worth it for the “70,000” strong in the building.

The Slam that Shook Seattle. I’ll never forget that night, Brother. I fractured every single one of my vertebrae bodyslaming dirty Dutch. Still won the match though, in front of 70,000 strong.

You can check it out below.