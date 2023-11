Grayson Waller quotes former multi-time world champion CM Punk in a new Instagram post.

The Aussie star made reference to Punk’s famous pipebomb promo by writing, “Even on commentary, nobody can touch me,” then shared a photo of himself from last Friday’s SmackDown. Punk responded to Waller’s post with a kiss face emoji.

