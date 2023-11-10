Earlier today a report surfaced revealing that a planned matchup between Komander and Metalik was scheduled for the October 27th AEW Rampage, but was pulled due to Metalik not wanting to put Komander over. A new report has since emerged giving further details on the situation.

According to Fightful Select, the original match that was being planned for the October 27th Rampage was a four-way that featured Komander, Metalik, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Lince Dorado. Dorado would be pulled due to his ties with CMLL, as the lucha promotion does not want their stars sharing the ring with AAA talents. The match was changed to a three-way, but Metalik did speak up and say he didn’t want to take another loss since he was not under a full-time deal.

Sources tell the publication that AEW understood where Metalik was coming from and replaced the match with the Kyle Fletcher vs. Konosuke Takeshita singles-matchup. There is no word on there being any heat on Metalik but based on Fightful’s update the initial report seems to have blown things out of proportion.

