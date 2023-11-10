Kayla Braxton will miss this evening’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

The star interviewer announced on social media that she is feeling under the weather and will be unable to do her job properly. She adds that she is on the mend and hopes to be back at work in no time.

Little under the weather today and have zero voice, so I won’t be at SD tonight Only way I would be able to interview anyone is if I mimed… which would actually be pretty entertaining. Anyway, I’m on the mend and I’ll be back next week! Happy Friday everyone! pic.twitter.com/QPF1L3cP0A — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) November 10, 2023

