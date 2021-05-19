AEW star Griff Garrison recently took to Twitter to hype this evening’s tag team title matchup against the Young Bucks, where he and partner Brian Pillman Jr. (Varisty Blondes) challenge the brothers Jackson for the title. He writes, “Let’s do this.”

Speaking of the champions, the Young Bucks appeared on SportsNation earlier today to reveal that they’ll once again be wrestling in $10,000 Dior Jordan 1 sneakers, similar to how they did the previous week when they defeated SCU. Hear their comments below.