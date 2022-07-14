AEW’s Griff Garrison from the Varsity Blonds tag team recently spoke with the Specifically Devoid podcast about a wide range of topics, including how top company superstar Bryan Danielson creates a fun environment backstage by making a ton of jokes. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Danielson creates a positive backstage environment in AEW:

“Everybody is always very happy there, but guys like him, he’s great because he’s always trying to poke jokes and shoot wrestle guys and we can sit there and laugh and have a good time and have fun. He makes it fun. It’s always good to have a few of those guys around and he’s definitely one of them.”

Shares story of losing a bet to Danielson:

“We were in Baltimore and he looked at me, we were getting physicals done. We were getting blood pressure taken and he was one or two people behind me and he’s like, ‘Griff, I bet I have better blood pressure than you.’ ‘Okay.’ ‘You wanna bet?’ ‘Absolutely, I’m 24 and you’re 50 years old.’ Mine was either 122 over 80 or 120 over 82. I had one and he had the other. We went to Doc Sampson after he’s like, ‘It’s kind of the same thing.’ We bet on doing 45 single-leg pistol squats, all on one leg. The loser had to do them. Danielson looked at him [Doc Sampson] and was like, ‘I’m older, so you should give the nudge to me, right?’ Doc was like, ‘Yeah,’ so I had to do the single leg squats. My leg was throbbing the rest of the day. It was miserable. That’s an example of how he tries to entertain himself and everyone else.”

