AEW has announced an updated lineup for this Wednesday’s House of the Dragon edition of Dynamite, which will feature the beginning of the trios tournament to crown the first-ever trios champions.

The newest bout will see the Gunn Club take on the Varsity Blonds in tag team action. Check out the card below.

-Andrade El Idolo/RUSH/Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks & a Mystery Partner trios quarterfinal

-Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia 2-out-of-3 falls

-Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King

-Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blonds