AEW has announced an updated lineup for this Wednesday’s House of the Dragon edition of Dynamite, which will feature the beginning of the trios tournament to crown the first-ever trios champions.
The newest bout will see the Gunn Club take on the Varsity Blonds in tag team action. Check out the card below.
-Andrade El Idolo/RUSH/Dragon Lee vs. The Young Bucks & a Mystery Partner trios quarterfinal
-Bryan Danielson vs. Daniel Garcia 2-out-of-3 falls
-Toni Storm vs. KiLynn King
-Gunn Club vs. The Varsity Blonds