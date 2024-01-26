GUNTHER has a very interesting response to a very interesting question.

The Ring General spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp to promote tomorrow’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event in Florida. During their chat, GUNTEHR was asked if he would consider vacating his Intercontinental Championship if he ended up winning the world heavyweight championship from Seth Rollins. This is what he had to say.

There is a point to the challenge (of defending both). I haven’t really thought about it. It’s a decision that has to be made. I have to start thinking. It’s a sensible topic. On one hand, the challenge is very interesting. On the other hand, I don’t know if it does the title justice if it’s a side project. We will see.

GUNTHER is currently the longest reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion in company history. He surpassed the legendary Honky Tonk Man’s record back in the fall of 2023, and shows no signs of slowing down just yet. He will be competing in tomorrow’s Royal Rumble matchup for a chance to headline WrestleMania 40.