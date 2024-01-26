WWE will be invading Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida tomorrow evening for its annual Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has released a report revealing several major notes ahead of the show, including teases of potential returns, a 2K24 update, and more. Check it out below.

-Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi, indicated to management in TNA that she would be returning to WWE soon. TNA sources told Fightful that Trinity did mention the Royal Rumble.

-As for Mercedes Moné, a WWE source tells Fightful that they were not interested in “contract tampering” so not only is Mercedes out for the Rumble but there are indications that she has signed somewhere.

-Cody Rhodes filmed a cameo for the Tonight Show that will air this evening. It is being done to promote the Royal Rumble.

-Some rehearsals for the Royal Rumble began yesterday. Several stars are in town doing press and local community events ahead of SmackDown, which is this evening in Miami.

-WWE 2K is holding an event this weekend to promote the game. There are said to be a ton of content creators there and promotion for the game will be happening all weekend.